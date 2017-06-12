FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Citigroup appoints Shah to co-head EMEA industrials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Niraj Shah as co-head of industrials for its corporate and investment banking in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Shah will work alongside Michael Parker and Koen van Velsen leading the EMEA industrials group, with a focus on investment banking activities, Citi said in a staff memo on Monday.

Shah joined Citigroup in 1996 and has helped advise major US capital goods firms, including Deere & Co on its recent US$5.2bn purchase of Germany's Wirtgen Group.

Citi said Shah will maintain active coverage of his US relationships and for the next several months will work in both New York and London. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

