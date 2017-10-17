FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Commodities veteran Mourre replaces Grenfell at Natixis
October 17, 2017 / 9:57 AM / 4 days ago

MOVES-Commodities veteran Mourre replaces Grenfell at Natixis

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Marc Mourre has been appointed head of global markets commodities at Natixis, replacing Simon Grenfell who has left the French bank.

Mourre spent 30 years at Morgan Stanley until January 2016 and became a senior adviser to Natixis in March, reporting to Grenfell and Dominique Fraisse, global head of energy and commodities.

Mourre’s last role at Morgan Stanley was vice chairman of the commodities division and chairman of the bank’s African business.

In his new position Mourre will report to Luc Francois, head of global markets, and Serge Ekue, UK senior country manager and head of global markets, EMEA.

Grenfell joined Natixis in late 2015 and left the bank recently. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
