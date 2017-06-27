FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
MOVES-Credit Agricole adds to New York research team
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 2:42 PM / a month ago

MOVES-Credit Agricole adds to New York research team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has appointed two senior strategists to its global markets research division based in New York.

Alex Li is head of US rates strategy. He has spent over 20 years in New York as a fixed income strategist and was previously chief US treasury and inflation strategist for Deutsche Bank. He will report to Mohit Kumar, global head of rates strategy and Christine Cremel, global markets regional COO for the Americas.

Italo Lombardi has joined the firm's New York office as a Latin America economist and strategist from Standard Chartered where he spent five years and before that he was at BNP Paribas and Roubini Global Economics. He will report to Sebastien Barbe, head of emerging markets research and strategy, and also to Cremel. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.