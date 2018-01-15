FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Agricole names global corporate DCM chief
January 15, 2018

MOVES-Credit Agricole names global corporate DCM chief

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Atul Sodhi has been appointed Credit Agricole’s global head of debt capital market corporates, a new role at bank, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Sodhi is currently head of debt origination and advisory in Asia. He will relocate to Paris in the first quarter.

He will report globally to Sebastien Domanico, global head of DCM, and locally to Pierre Gay, head of Europe for global markets.

Christophe Cretot is promoted to head of debt origination and advisory for Asia. He was previously deputy head, having joined the bank in 2003.

Cretot will report to Jamie Mabilat, global head of debt optimisation and distribution, and to Domanico. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
