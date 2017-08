LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has hired Antonia Rowan from U.S. investment bank Jefferies as a senior managing director in its U.K. advisory and corporate broking team, according to an internal memo.

Rowan will join the bank at the start of 2018 and will report to Charles Donald, head of U.K. advisory and corporate broking. She was a managing director in Jefferies' corporate broking division since 2012. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Jane Merriman)