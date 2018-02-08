FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 9:19 AM / a day ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank puts FIG DCM co-head at risk

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - Jonathan Gold, Deutsche Bank’s co-head of financial institutions origination for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), has been put at risk of redundancy according to two sources.

Gold was made co-head of the FIG business in November 2016 as part of a broader EMEA debt capital markets reorganisation and was also looking after UK and Irish financial institutions

Gerald Podobnik, Gold’s co-head, will become sole head. He will continue to head financial institutions for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, while retaining his roles as global head of capital solutions and sustainable financing.

Gold did not immediately respond to requests for comment via email and Linkedin. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
