MOVES-Exotix Capital makes trio of senior hires

LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Exotix Capital, the emerging markets-focused investment bank, has hired former Morgan Stanley banker Chiamaka Ezenwa as head of investment banking for West Africa, one of a trio of senior hires.

Exotix said on Monday it had also hired Serge Marston as a non-executive director on its executive management board and Mbithe Muema as head of equity sales in Nairobi.

The appointments are effective immediately and add to a number of recent hires by the bank.

Marston, currently head of EMEA sales at NEX Markets, a division of NEX Group that provides electronic trading services in fixed income and currency markets, will work with chief executive Duncan Wales and chairman Mark Richards. NEX Group is a shareholder of Exotix. Marston previously spent 19 years at Deutsche Bank.

Ezenwa is tasked with expanding business in West Africa. She spent six years at Morgan Stanley in London, mainly focused on equity capital markets for sub-Saharan Africa, the UK and northern Europe. She has spent the last four years in Lagos at FBN Capital, most recently as head of equity sales.

Muema was previously head of institutional sales at African Alliance Kenya. She previously worked at Renaissance Capital. (Reporting by Steve Slater)