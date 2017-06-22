FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
MOVES-Greenhill hires Mack from Barclays for restructuring
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 22, 2017 / 5:07 PM / a month ago

MOVES-Greenhill hires Mack from Barclays for restructuring

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (IFR) - Greenhill & Co is beefing up its restructuring group with the addition of George Mack, formerly Barclays' head of the global restructuring.

Mack will join the investment bank as a managing director and co-head of financing advisory and restructuring for North America, working out of New York.

He will work with Eric Mendelsohn, head of Greenhill's restructuring group for North America, who joined the firm five years ago from Lazard.

Mack has 18 years of experience advising on the restructuring, purchase, sale and financing of companies in a wide range of industries in all stages of financial distress.

He began his career at Lehman Brothers, and stayed on with Barclays after Lehman was acquired in 2008.

Separately, Greenhill hired Stephen Conner from rival Perella Weinberg as a managing director in energy services group. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.