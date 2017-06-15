MOVES-Houlihan hires three for intellectual property group

NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.

John Hudson has joined as a director from Deloitte where he was co-head of the firm's national intellectual property advisory practice. Houlihan also hired Scott Womack from Deloitte as a vice president. They will work out of Atlanta.

Brent Reynolds joins Houlihan from Perdix Capital Management, an investment management company he founded that focuses on public market trading around significant IP litigation. He will start as a vice president working out of Houston.

Houlihan also shifted two employees, Terry Treemarcki, a director, and Andrew Cohen, an analyst, into the practice. Treemarcki will work out of Chicago, Cohen will work from Los Angeles. (Reporting by Philip Scipio)