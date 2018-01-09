FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires Pund from Lazard
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
January 9, 2018 / 5:16 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires Pund from Lazard

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey hired Nathan Pund as a managing director in its consumer group working out of Dallas and focusing on the active lifestyle sector.

Pund joins Houlihan from Lazard’s middle market group, where he was a managing director.

Prior to Lazard, he was a managing director at DA Davidson, which hired Pund in 2010 as part of a deal to acquire Silver Steep Partners, the boutique investment banking firm he co-founded in 2005. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Jack Doran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.