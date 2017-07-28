MOVES-HSBC appoints Cahalan to head European leveraged finance

July 28 (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Paul Cahalan as European head of leveraged and acquisition finance, banking sources said.

Cahalan joins HSBC from Deutsche Bank, where he was a managing director and senior member of the EMEA leverage debt capital markets business.

During his 23 years at Deutsche Bank, Cahalan held senior positions in both London and New York.

He will take up his new role in September and replaces Graham Tufts, who has been promoted to a newly-created role of vice chairman of leveraged and acquisition finance and head of global credit risk, leveraged and acquisition finance.

Both men will report to Ray Doody, HSBC's global head of leveraged and acquisition finance. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)