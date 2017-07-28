FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
MOVES-HSBC appoints Cahalan to head European leveraged finance
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 9 days ago

MOVES-HSBC appoints Cahalan to head European leveraged finance

Hannah Brenton

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Paul Cahalan as European head of leveraged and acquisition finance, banking sources said.

Cahalan joins HSBC from Deutsche Bank, where he was a managing director and senior member of the EMEA leverage debt capital markets business.

During his 23 years at Deutsche Bank, Cahalan held senior positions in both London and New York.

He will take up his new role in September and replaces Graham Tufts, who has been promoted to a newly-created role of vice chairman of leveraged and acquisition finance and head of global credit risk, leveraged and acquisition finance.

Both men will report to Ray Doody, HSBC's global head of leveraged and acquisition finance. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.