MOVES-HSBC shakes up Middle East banking leadership

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Mustafa Aziz Ata as head of financial institutions and public sector for Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), as part of several senior changes to its global banking business in the region.

Ata has led the bank’s debt capital markets business in the area and will report to Matthew Wallace, head of global banking in MENAT and Allegra Berman, head of FIG in EMEA and global head of public sector, according to a memo sent to staff on Thursday.

The memo said Marc Abourjeily will become head of DCM for MENA. He will report to Wallace and Jean-Marc Mercier, global co-head of DCM.

HSBC appointed Yigit Arslancik and Jody Sanderson as co-heads of global banking for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Kapil Chadda was named vice-chairman of global banking for MENAT. Chadda has led the FIG business in MENAT for seven years and will now focus on a number of the most important clients, the memo said.

Amr Tharwat was appointed head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking for MENAT and Haaris Haque was named head of multinationals for the region.

Glen Fernandes was named head of FIG, flow and correspondent banking for the region.

The bank said Hazel Nyandoro will join as regional head of business development. She previously worked at JP Morgan. (Reporting by Steve Slater)