HSBC investment banker Westerman leaves bank
November 23, 2017 / 11:30 AM / a day ago

HSBC investment banker Westerman leaves bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - One of HSBC’s most senior investment bankers, Matthew Westerman, is leaving the bank immediately, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

Westerman, co-head of global banking at HSBC, joined the lender just under two years ago from Goldman Sachs with a mandate to shake up the division and improve performance.

Co-head Robin Phillips will manage the global banking unit following his departure, the memo said.

An HSBC spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)

