MOVES-HSBC's global head of public sector syndicate to leave the bank

LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - HSBC’s global head of public sector syndicate will be leaving the bank at the end of the year, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

PJ Bye has been at HSBC for over 21 years and held senior coverage roles in the sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital market business and, most recently, headed its global public sector syndicate.

He will be taking time away from the banking industry.

Asif Sherani, an SSA syndicate director, will be stepping up once Bye leaves. He joined HSBC from RBS in 2012. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)