LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mathias Noack, co-head of debt capital markets - loans and bonds for EMEA at MUFG, has been appointed as chairman of the Loan Market Association (LMA) board, the LMA announced on Monday.

Noack is taking over from Roland Boehm, divisional board member, corporates international at Commerzbank, who has been LMA chairman since December 2011. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)