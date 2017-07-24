MOVES-Miller heading to Deutsche Bank insurance solutions

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - - Daniel Miller is heading to Deutsche Bank from Nomura to join as a director in insurance solutions within the bank's global capital markets, financing and solutions business, according to sources.

Miller will work with the FIG team to focus on strategic insurance solutions across the Europe, Middle East and Africa client base. He will report to Jonathan Gold and Gerald Podobnik, co-heads of FIG origination for EMEA.

At Nomura he was an executive director in the insurance solutions team. He is expected to start his new role in the autumn.

Miller's appointment comes just weeks after Deutsche snapped up Chris Harding from HSBC. He joins the bank this month as a director covering European insurance companies, having also previously worked in insurance solutions at Nomura.

Miller's hire was confirmed by a Deutsche Bank spokesperson.