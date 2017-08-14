MOVES-MUFG bolsters London credit team

LONDON, Aug 14 (IFR) - MUFG has appointed Joram Siegel as head of credit trading and sales EMEA in its London office, transferring from the bank's New York office, where he has been head of investment grade credit trading for the last three years.

The bank has also hired Alex Popov as a director in the credit emerging markets team. He joins from Commerzbank and will be responsible for trading Turkish sovereign, bank and corporate credits.

Siegel will report regionally to David King, chief executive of EMEA securities, and internationally to Jim Higgins, international head of credit trading and sales. Popov will report to Sean O'Keeffe, head of emerging markets, CEEMEA. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)