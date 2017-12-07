MOVES-MUFG hires Gastaldi for leveraged finance role

LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has hired Alice Gastaldi as head of non-investment-grade syndications, as part of its expansion in leveraged finance.

MUFG said Gastaldi will be based in London and head the non-investment-grade loan syndicate, with oversight for primary structuring and distribution of syndicated non-investment-grade corporate and leveraged loans.

Gastaldi joins from UniCredit, where she was a managing director for global syndicate – market coverage and trading in London. She has previously worked for MV Credit, Morgan Stanley and RBS.

Gastaldi will start the new role at the end of February and report to Mathias Noack, co-head of debt capital markets for loans and bonds. (Reporting by Steve Slater)