FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-MUFG hires Gastaldi for leveraged finance role
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2017 / 1:00 PM / a day ago

MOVES-MUFG hires Gastaldi for leveraged finance role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has hired Alice Gastaldi as head of non-investment-grade syndications, as part of its expansion in leveraged finance.

MUFG said Gastaldi will be based in London and head the non-investment-grade loan syndicate, with oversight for primary structuring and distribution of syndicated non-investment-grade corporate and leveraged loans.

Gastaldi joins from UniCredit, where she was a managing director for global syndicate – market coverage and trading in London. She has previously worked for MV Credit, Morgan Stanley and RBS.

Gastaldi will start the new role at the end of February and report to Mathias Noack, co-head of debt capital markets for loans and bonds. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.