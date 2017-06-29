MOVES-MUFG hires van Kan for EMEA FIG

LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has hired former BNP Paribas banker Julian van Kan to head its financial institutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Van Kan spent 20 years at BNP Paribas, where he was most recently head of banks and intermediaries for the Asia-Pacific region. He was previously global head of loan syndications and trading and also worked at NatWest, Swiss Bank Corporation and Fuji Bank.

MUFG said van Kan's role will cover banks, insurers, asset managers and funds. He will start in August and be based in London, reporting to Sebastien Rozes, head of corporate banking for EMEA, and Mark Doctoroff, global co-head of FI. (Reporting by Steve Slater)