February 20, 2018 / 11:10 AM / 2 days ago

MOVES-MUFG promotes Delattre to origination and distribution role

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has beefed up its origination and distribution (O&D) team with the appointment of Emmanuel Delattre as joint global coordinator for O&D.

Delattre’s newly created role will see him partner with Tomoyuki Ito in Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities as MUFG develops its O&D capabilities. The pair will lead a team of over 100 people across multiple regions and products and seek to coordinate the structuring and distribution of bank assets to clients, MUFG said.

Delattre joined MUFG as head of credit sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa in 2015 from Royal Bank of Scotland.

The Japanese bank said Amanda Willis will take over as head of credit sales for EMEA.

Willis joined MUFG in 2013 to expand the Swiss franchise in investment grade and emerging credit and has since worked closely with the capital markets group and the medium-term note programme. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

