MOVES-Natixis appoints Denain for FIG role

LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Pierre-Henri Denain has been appointed Natixis' global head of financial institutions and public sector coverage.

Denain has been head of the EMEA platform, excluding France, since 2013. That responsibility will be jointly taken over by Francois Riahi and Marc Vincent, global co-heads of corporate and investment banking.

Denain joined Natixis in 2006 as head of fixed income sales in Europe and was appointed head of capital markets in London in 2009. In 2011, he became senior country manager for the United Kingdom.