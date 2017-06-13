FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Natixis names global head of structured credit
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Natixis names global head of structured credit

Ana Baric

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - Natixis has named Emmanuel Issanchou as global head for structured credit and solutions, according a press release.

Issanchou reports globally to Selim Mehrez, the French bank's global head of fixed income, and locally to Serge Ekue, senior country manager for the UK.

Issanchou replaces Emmanuel Lefort, who has been appointed head of global markets for Asia Pacific.

He joined Natixis as a structurer in 2005, and has been its structured credit and solutions deputy head since December 2016.

He will continue to be based in London. (Reporting by Ana Baric, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

