MOVES-Nomura hires Giovansili for global market sales

LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Japanese investment bank Nomura has hired former Citigroup banker Frederic Giovansili to head its global market sales for Western Europe.

In the newly created role, Giovansili will be based in Paris and report to Wissam Farah, head of global markets sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Giovansili was previously head of markets for France, Belgium and Luxembourg at Citigroup, where he had regional sales responsibility across all asset classes. He has also worked at Merrill Lynch.

Nomura said it is hiring to grow its global markets business. It hired Fred Jallot earlier this year from Citigroup to head global markets for EMEA. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Philip Wright)