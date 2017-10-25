FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Nomura hires Giovansili for global market sales
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 3:06 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

MOVES-Nomura hires Giovansili for global market sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Japanese investment bank Nomura has hired former Citigroup banker Frederic Giovansili to head its global market sales for Western Europe.

In the newly created role, Giovansili will be based in Paris and report to Wissam Farah, head of global markets sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Giovansili was previously head of markets for France, Belgium and Luxembourg at Citigroup, where he had regional sales responsibility across all asset classes. He has also worked at Merrill Lynch.

Nomura said it is hiring to grow its global markets business. It hired Fred Jallot earlier this year from Citigroup to head global markets for EMEA. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Philip Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.