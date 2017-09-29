MOVES-Pair join Macquarie's European advisory arm

LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Macquarie Capital has made Matthew Taylor head of business services in its European corporate advisory business and appointed Henry Elphick as a senior consultant.

Taylor joins from DC Advisory and will report to Jacques Callaghan, senior managing director, and Hugh Briggs, head of Macquarie Capital Europe’s capital and principal solutions group.

Elphick is a healthcare specialist. He was joint head of European healthcare investment banking at Jefferies and previously worked at UBS. He is also chief executive of LaingBuisson, which provides market intelligence on the sector. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)