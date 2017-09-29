MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints Matthew Ponsonby as head of UK corporate banking

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas has hired Matthew Ponsonby as head of UK corporate banking, a newly created role to build on the French bank’s plans to expand its business in Britain.

Ponsonby, who retired from Barclays in January where he was vice chairman of banking, having joined the British bank in 2009 from Citigroup, has worked for more than 30 years in the industry.

BNP Paribas announced in March as part of its 2020 strategy plan that it aimed to expand its investment banking activity in Europe as competitors retrench, identifying four target markets including the UK for growth.

“We are committed to growing our already well-established UK franchise. Matthew’s extensive knowledge of the corporate landscape – in the UK and beyond – along with his unparalleled investment banking experience will help us achieve this goal,” Anne Marie Verstraeten, UK Country Head, BNP Paribas said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Lawrence White)