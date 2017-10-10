FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Ratcliffe switches to markets role at Citi
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 10, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 9 days ago

MOVES-Ratcliffe switches to markets role at Citi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Cecile Ratcliffe has been appointed markets head of France, Belgium and Luxembourg at Citigroup.

She will report to Leo Arduini, head of European markets, and Conor Davis, head of EMEA investor sales. Ratcliffe was previously in Citi’s corporate banking, leading the financial institutions corporate banking business in France at the same time as being chief operating officer for Belgium.

In her new role, markets produce heads in the three countries will report to Ratcliffe. She will continue as COO for Belgium and branch head there until a replacement is named.

Reporting by Christopher Spink

