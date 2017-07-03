FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBC Capital Markets hires Ariens, Squire in Europe
July 3, 2017 / 11:06 AM / a month ago

MOVES-RBC Capital Markets hires Ariens, Squire in Europe

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets, the investment bank arm of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired Willem Ariens from Nomura as managing director for its Benelux operations.

Ariens will report to Josh Critchley, head of European investment banking.

Ariens was most recently a managing director in Nomura's Amsterdam office, responsible for origination and execution of investment banking products and services including M&A, ECM, leveraged finance and risk solutions. He previously worked in M&A at ABN AMRO.

RBC Capital Markets said on Monday it had also hired Chris Squire from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead its industrials sector coverage in Europe, focusing on aerospace and defence, automotive and capital goods.

Squire will be based in London and report to Mark Preston, head of industrials for Europe. Squire was BAML's head of automotive and head of aerospace and defence in EMEA. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

