FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
MOVES-RBC Capital promotes Sinawi to head of US rates sales
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 15, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-RBC Capital promotes Sinawi to head of US rates sales

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets has promoted Scott Sinawi to head of US rates sales in its fixed income currencies and commodities trading group.

In this newly-created role, Sinawi will lead both the banks private US rates sales teams, including corporate risk solutions for rates, foreign exchange and commodities and public side teams. He was previously head of corporate risk solutions, encompassing private rates, foreign exchange & commodities.

He will report to Jeff Fields, head of North American sales.

Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.