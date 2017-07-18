MOVES-RBC hires Agnew as chairman of EMEA corporate broking

LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Canada has hired James Agnew from KPMG as chairman of corporate broking for RBC Capital Markets in Europe.

Agnew will be based in London and report to Darrell Uden, head of European ECM and corporate broking for RBC Capital Markets.

Agnew was a senior member of KPMG's capital advisory group, and from 2002 to 2015 he was head of and then chairman of corporate broking at Deutsche Bank, RBC said on Tuesday. Prior to that he was head of corporate broking at Merrill Lynch.

He is also a member of the London Stock Exchange’s primary markets group and a member of the panel on takeovers and mergers.

RBC said its capital markets business had good momentum and had won 14 corporate broking mandates since February 2016, including FTSE 100 airline easyJet and five UK mid-cap firms. It said it now has 27 corporate broking clients, including three in the FTSE 100 and 13 in the FTSE 250. (Reporting by Steve Slater)