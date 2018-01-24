MOVES-StanChart hires Taylor-Smith to head strategy

LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has hired Lucy Taylor-Smith as global head of strategy, based in Singapore.

Taylor-Smith will join the British bank from Manulife Asia where she was chief strategy officer and chairman of the board for Manulife Singapore.

She will join Standard Chartered on April 30 and report to Andy Halford, chief financial officer. She will join his management team and be responsible for developing and delivering the bank’s strategy.

Before Manulife, Taylor-Smith was chief strategy officer for Prudential Corporation Asia, based in Hong Kong. She also spent 13 years with UBS advising companies on strategy and corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital markets, and became executive director of corporate broking. (Reporting by Steve Slater)