FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
MOVES-Tehan joins Houlihan Lokey in Sydney
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
U.S.
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
technology
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
Commentary
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 13 hours ago

MOVES-Tehan joins Houlihan Lokey in Sydney

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (IFR) - Matthew Tehan has been hired by Houlihan Lokey as a managing director in the US advisory firm's Sydney office, leading the firm's capital markets group in Australia.

He joins from Credit Suisse where he has spent 17 years, most recently as co-head of debt and derivatives in the bank's capital markets solutions group in Sydney. He has also worked in New York.

Houlihan Lokey has been expanding its capital markets business in recent months, hiring three managing directors this year, including Tehan. The other two were in New York and London. The team now has 35 professionals in all. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.