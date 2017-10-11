FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Thurman to head Lloyds transaction banking
October 11, 2017

MOVES-Thurman to head Lloyds transaction banking

LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Ed Thurman as head of global transaction banking (GTB) under a rejig of senior management in its commercial banking division.

Lloyds said Thurman, currently managing director of its financial institutions business, will take over as managing director of GTB on November 1. The unit supports firms with day-to-day banking transactions, such as payments.

Robina Barker Bennett, currently audit director for commercial banking, will take over as head of FI. Barker Bennett led Lloyds’ FI division in North America between 2013 and 2016.

The changes follow the appointment of Adrian Walker, who currently runs GTB, as investment management director in Lloyds’ group transformation division. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

