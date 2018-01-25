MOVES-UniCredit moves Salvatori to head CIB Americas

LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - UniCredit has moved Francesco Salvatori to head its corporate and investment bank for the Americas to replace Alfredo Maria De Falco, who was recently appointed head of CIB Italy.

Salvatori has been UniCredit’s head of markets in Italy since 2011. The Italian bank said his appointment to CIB operations in the United States and Latin America will take effect at the start of March.

He will be based in New York and report to CIB co-heads Gianfranco Bisagni and Olivier Khayat.

Before joining UniCredit, Salvatori was head of financial institutions sales at Banca IMI, where he was a board member of Banca IMI Securities in New York. He previously worked at Barclays Capital in London. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Christopher Spink)