The Global Fund grants Mozambique $515 mln to fight AIDS, TB and malaria

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - International financing organisation, The Global Fund, has approved a $515 million in new grants for Mozambique to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, it said on Thursday.

The three infectious diseases are the leading cause of deaths in the southeastern African country of nearly 30 million people.

The bulk of the money would be used over a three year period to 2020 to help cut new HIV infections to 2.4 per a thousand people from 3.6 currently, The Global Fund said.

The HIV prevalence rate is 13.2 percent of people between 15 and 49 years - one the highest in the world. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari)