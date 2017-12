MAPUTO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s central bank reduced its benchmark lending rate by 150 basis points to 20.5 percent, the regulator’s website showed on Friday.

The Bank of Mozambique said its monetary policy committee had also decided to reduce the monetary policy interest rate, or MIMO, by 150 basis points to 19.50 percent. (Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)