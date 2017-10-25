FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2017 / 7:54 AM / in 21 hours

M&S clothing & beauty director Jenkins to head White Stuff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer’s director of clothing and beauty Jo Jenkins has resigned to join private clothing chain White Stuff as chief executive, the British retailer said on Wednesday.

A Marks & Spencer spokesman said the company was delighted for Jenkins, whose talent was reflected in the progress she had made both professionally and for the business.

“Becoming CEO at a company like White Stuff is a natural next step for her,” he said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

