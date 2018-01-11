FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&S clothing sales slightly better than expected in Christmas quarter​
January 11, 2018 / 7:18 AM / 2 days ago

M&S clothing sales slightly better than expected in Christmas quarter​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer reported a slightly better than expected fall in clothing and homeware sales in the key Christmas quarter and said its overall guidance for its full 2017-18 year was unchanged.

The group said on Thursday clothing and homeware like-for-like sales fell 2.8 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 30, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared to analysts’ average forecast of a 3.4 percent fall and a second quarter decline of 0.1 percent.

Same store food sales fell 0.4 percent - better than analysts’ average forecast of a 1.1 percent decline and compared to a 0.1 percent fall in the previous quarter. ​ (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
