S.Korea stocks may see up to 4.3 trln won of outflow after MSCI nod on China -official

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - The South Korean share market could see outflows of up to 4.3 trillion won with the MSCI's decision to add China's mainland-listed shares to its global indexes, a senior Korean government official said on Wednesday.

"Considering the size of global funds that track the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, we see possible outflow of about 600 billion won ($525.92 million) to 4.3 trillion won ($3.77 billion) from our equities," Jeong Eun-bo, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission said in a policy meeting in Seoul.

While such an outflow is a possibility from South Korea's benchmark index KOSPI and junior KOSDAQ, the overall impact won't be significant on South Korean equities, Jeong added. ($1 = 1,140.8500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)