August 10, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 2 months ago

MSCI says to add six securities to China A index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said Thursday it would add six securities to its MSCI China A Index and delete three as part of its August 2017 quarterly index review.

The three largest additions will be Focus Media Information Technology “A” shares, Giant Network Group “A” shares and First Capital Securities “A” shares , according to MSCI.

MSCI also said it would add two securities to its MSCI World Index: Japan’s Renesas Electronics and Germany’s KION Group.

The changes will be made as of the close August 31, 2017.

In June, MSCI said it was adding domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.

Thursday's announcement can be found at: here

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Daniel Bases and Andrew Hay

