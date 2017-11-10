FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motherson Sumi Systems posts 21 pct rise in Q2 profit
November 10, 2017 / 6:32 AM / a day ago

Motherson Sumi Systems posts 21 pct rise in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit, missing analysts’ estimate.

Net profit for the three months ending Sept. 30 rose to 4.36 billion rupees from 3.61 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a filing on Friday. bit.ly/2hnhol1

Net sales outside India rose nearly 36 percent to 115.66 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 5.04 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

