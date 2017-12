ACCRA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - MTN Ghana (IPO-MTN.GH) will sign a 510 million cedi ($112 million) syndicated loan facility arranged by Ecobank, sources close to deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The medium-term facility, which will be signed on Thursday, has been raised from nine banks and was oversubscribed by 590 million cedis, the sources said. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Tim Cocks and Mark Potter)