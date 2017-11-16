FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Benin expels local MTN boss amid fees row
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 16, 2017 / 8:52 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Benin expels local MTN boss amid fees row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COTONOU, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Benin’s government on Thursday expelled the head of South African telecoms giant MTN Group’s local unit amid a dispute over more than $200 million in unpaid fees.

In a signed order dated Nov. 14 and made public on Thursday, Interior Minister Sacca Lafia accused Stephen Blewett, a South African national, of “activities detrimental to security and public order”, without elaborating.

Blewett was given until Nov. 24 to leave the country.

The expulsion comes one week after MTN said Benin’s regulator was reviewing its local unit’s reasons for not paying $213 million in frequency fees for 2016 and 2017, a sum MTN says is excessive.

MTN said in a statement it had not been officially notified of the order but that the reported accusations against Blewett were “without basis” and that Blewett “always showed his respect for the laws of the Republic of Benin”.

MTN is Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator and has some 230 million subscribers in Africa and the Middle East.

Reporting By Allegresse Sasse; writing by Aaron Ross, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.