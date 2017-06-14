FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Bahrain's Mumtalakat has $200mln-$300mln for new deals-CEO
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 2 months ago

Bahrain's Mumtalakat has $200mln-$300mln for new deals-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat has $200 million to $300 million for new deals, and is looking for overseas investment opportunities in the United States and Saudi Arabia, its chief executive Mahmood al-Kooheji said on Wednesday.

The fund holds the state's stakes in Bahraini companies including Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) and telecoms company Batelco, with a portfolio valued at more than $10 billion.

"We are very confident in investing in the U.S. market," al-Kooheji said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

"We are looking at some business opportunities to invest in the Saudi market. The sectors we are interested in are education, healthcare and services," he added.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Sylvia Westall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.