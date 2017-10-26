Munich Re says likely won't cut dividend after profit warning

MUNICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Munich Re said its profit warning on Thursday did not necessarily mean that it would cut its dividend payment to shareholders.

“From today’s perspective and depending on the further course of the year, a dividend cut is not to be expected,” a spokesman for the group said.

The reinsurance group said earlier that it now expected to post only a “small profit” for 2017 after its third-quarter earnings were hit by losses from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)