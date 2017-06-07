FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 2 months ago

Myanmar military aircraft missing after losing communication - military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON, June 7 (Reuters) - A Myanmar army aircraft went missing on a domestic flight on Wednesday, the military said in a statement on its official Facebook page. It did not specify how many people were on board.

The plane left the southern coastal town of Myeik in the early afternoon and was bound for Myanmar's largest city of Yangon, but it lost contact about 20 miles (32 km) west of the town of Dawei and has been declared missing, the military said.

A search had been launched, it said.

Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Yimou Lee and Wa Lone; Editing by Robert Birsel

