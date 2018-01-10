Myanmar prosecutor seeks Official Secrets Act charges against two Reuters journalists

YANGON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Myanmar prosecutors sought charges on Wednesday against two Reuters reporters under the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years, the reporters’ lawyer said.

Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 27, were detained on Dec. 12 after they had been invited to meet police officers over dinner.

The two had worked on Reuters coverage of a crisis in the western state of Rakhine, where - according to United Nations’ estimates - about 655,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from a fierce military crackdown on militants. (Reporting by YANGON bureau; Writing by Robert Birsel; Edited by Martin Howell)