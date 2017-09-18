FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain calls on Myanmar leader to show lead in ending violence
September 18, 2017 / 5:22 PM / a month ago

Britain calls on Myanmar leader to show lead in ending violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Monday urged Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to show a lead in ending violence against the country’s Rohingya Muslims, which the United Nations has branded ethnic cleansing.

“What we are trying to get everyone to agree is that, number one, the killings have got to stop, and the violence has got to stop. And we look not just to the military but also to Daw Suu to show a lead on that,” Johnson told Reuters ahead of hosting a ministerial meeting on the crisis on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Reporting by David Brunstrom; writing by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis

