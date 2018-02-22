FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 10:33 AM / 2 days ago

EU to task officials to draw up sanctions on Myanmar generals -diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will formally request to prepare a list of senior military figures in Myanmar that could be targeted with sanctions, two diplomats said on Thursday.

The request for a list of names takes the bloc a step closer to imposing travel bans and asset freezes on Myanmar generals over the massacre of Rohingya Muslims, the diplomats said.

Foreign ministers will also ask the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to look at ways to strengthen the bloc’s 1990s-era arms embargo on Myanmar that is still in place. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

