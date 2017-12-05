FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. rights boss says can't rule out crime of genocide against Rohingya
Sections
Featured
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
The road to Brexit
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
Special Report
reuters investigates
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
Environment
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 9:54 AM / a day ago

U.N. rights boss says can't rule out crime of genocide against Rohingya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations’ top human rights official said on Tuesday Rohingyas were continuing to flee northern Rakhine state in Myanmar, where he said the crime of genocide by state forces could not be ruled out against the Muslim minority.

Rohingya refugees continue their way after crossing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Zeid Ra‘ad al-Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, addressing a special session of the Human Rights Council, said that none of the 626,000 Rohingya who have fled violence since August should be repatriated to Myanmar unless there was robust monitoring on the ground.

Prosecutions for the violence and rapes against Rohingya “appear extremely rare”, Zeid said. “Can anyone - can anyone - rule out that elements of genocide may be present?,” he told the 47-member state forum in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.