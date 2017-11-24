FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Myer says tough conditions to continue
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 24, 2017 / 1:06 AM / a day ago

Australia's Myer says tough conditions to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest department store chain, Myer Holdings Ltd, said on Friday challenging conditions would continue into the second quarter, as it prepared for a crucial vote on the shape of its new board at its annual general meeting.

Chairman Paul McClintock asked shareholders to respect the outcome of the vote, held amid a revolt from major shareholder Solomon Lew.

The billionaire investor has demanded a greater say on the board of the 117-year-old retailer since it posted its worst profit as a listed company in September. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
